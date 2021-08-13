 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Marana - $649,000

STUNNING HOME,MAGNIFICENT VIEWS,A BACKYARD OASIS! UPGRADES GALORE!! Spectacular views of the Tortolita and Catalina Mtns.A beautifully appointed, 2 master bedrooms w/ split floor plan, 2 1/2 bath, den, 2330 square feet, w/ 3 car garage. This almost new gorgeous home has too many upgrades to list. Walking toward the custom multi-paned front door you are greeted by a decorative pony wall w/ a custom two-tone tile walkway.Upon entering you step into the open foyer with upgraded plank flooring and a fantastic view of the Tortolita Mtns thru patio sliders and large window.The open concept in the dining area offers a bay window revealing spectacular views of the mountains.Gourmet kitchen complete with S/S 5 burner gas cooktop, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher & built-in oven.Elec.car charger

