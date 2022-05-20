 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Marana - $650,000

Preserve model backing to common area with views of mountains, sunsets, sunrise & desert. Beautifully landscaped backyard for entertaining includes extended covered patio, gas fireplace, gas BBQ Island, raised deck with gas firepit, in-ground spa with gas heat and more!Beautifully updated (see Features list attached). Extended garage w/space for storage, extended master shower, den with sliding doors and more.

