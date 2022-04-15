2 Bedroom Home in Marana - $659,000

This Stunning 2,103 SqFt, 2 BD + Den, 2.5 BA home with Solar is located in Del Webb at Dove Mountain and sits on a corner lot with Open Space Behind, Mountain Views, and City Lights at night. The wide walkway leads you from the paved driveway to a spacious covered patio where you can relax or visit with neighbors while enjoying the spectacular views that surround you. Once inside you will be delighted by how bright and beautiful the Pursuit ﬂoor plan is, boasting 10' ceilings, 8' interior doors, Hickory Hardwood Flooring, and Alder Cabinets throughout. This open split bedroom ﬂoor plan is made to please, as it features a sizable Great Room with an AV built-in with niches and glass shelves, and a window wall with slider that maximizes the sunlight and picturesque views.