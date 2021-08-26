 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Marana - $670,000

2 Bedroom Home in Marana - $670,000

  • Updated

Gorgeous home available in the sought after Golden Barrel subdivision, in Dove Mountain. This home offers amazing views! Upon entering you are greeted by neutral paint tones and beautiful foyer. The open floor plan is perfect for entertaining. The gourmet kitchen offers ss appliances, double oven, oversized kitchen island and breakfast bar. The upgraded white cabinetry boasts with contemporary hardware and granite countertops. The large Master ensuite is sure to impress! Master bath offers double vanity and walk in shower, with beautiful designer touches. A must see! The backyard offers amazing views, where you can enjoy from your private balcony, accessible by a spiral staircase. Enjoy your desert oasis! The large heated pool and hot tub offer are perfect for gatherings and enjoying

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News