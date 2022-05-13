 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Marana - $725,000

  • Updated

Highly sought after Journey model in Del Webb -Dove Mountain on a Premium Lot with desert, golf course and Catalina mountain views out your back patio door. This contemporary home is light and airy with tall ceilings, lots of windows, open floor plan, split bedrooms 2 1/2 baths, a den, formal dining room (presently being used as an office) and a chef's kitchen. Home also has seller owned solar. This home is ready for you to move right in. Come enjoy this active adult lifestyle with resort style amenities, including Arizona sunsets! All furnishings and golf car can be purchased with a separate bill of sale outside of escrow.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News