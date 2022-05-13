2 Bedroom Home in Marana - $725,000

Highly sought after Journey model in Del Webb -Dove Mountain on a Premium Lot with desert, golf course and Catalina mountain views out your back patio door. This contemporary home is light and airy with tall ceilings, lots of windows, open floor plan, split bedrooms 2 1/2 baths, a den, formal dining room (presently being used as an office) and a chef's kitchen. Home also has seller owned solar. This home is ready for you to move right in. Come enjoy this active adult lifestyle with resort style amenities, including Arizona sunsets! All furnishings and golf car can be purchased with a separate bill of sale outside of escrow.