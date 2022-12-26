2 Bedroom Home in Mt. Lemmon - $1,300,000

Beautiful 4,016 sqft cabin in the woods. Two bedrooms with 2 full baths and two 3/4 baths. Efficiency down below for guest overflow that has its own full bath and Murphy bed. Cabin is a two story with an elevator. Large master bedroom on main floor with large walk-in closet and full bath. Fully equipped open kitchen with granite countertops, electric flat top, glass built in cabinets. Wood burning fireplace in living area. Deck right off of open kitchen and living area that looks out into the beautiful mixed conifer of ponderosas and oaks. Top floor has a large room with its own fireplace and built in shelves for plenty of storage. Bedroom with its own full bath and walk-in closet. Cabin sits on 17,575 sqft with wrought iron railing enclosing the property. Your dream cabin!!!