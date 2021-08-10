Beautiful 4,016 sqft cabin in the woods. Two bedrooms with 2 full baths and two 3/4 baths. Efficiency down below for guest overflow that has its own full bath and Murphy bed. Cabin is a two story with an elevator. Large master bedroom on main floor with large walk-in closet and full bath. Fully equipped open kitchen with granite countertops, electric flat top, glass built in cabinets. Wood burning fireplace in living area. Deck right off of open kitchen and living area that looks out into the beautiful mixed conifer of ponderosas and oaks. Top floor has a large room with its own fireplace and built in shelves for plenty of storage. Bedroom with its own full bath and walk-in closet. Cabin sits on 17,575 sqft with wrought iron railing enclosing the property. Your dream cabin!!!
2 Bedroom Home in Mt. Lemmon - $1,400,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Some of Tucson's most interesting watering holes are tucked away in backrooms of restaurants, shops and on hotel rooftops.
- Updated
Doug Ducey's office said all options on table on how to deal with noncompliant school districts that require masks on campuses.
- Updated
A procession was held in honor of the sergeant on the city’s eastside Saturday afternoon.
- Updated
The number of new COVID-19 cases in Pima County children ages 16 and younger has been growing since July 1.
- Updated
- 3 min to read
For Star subscribers: The Kartchner family seeks to bring new life to Mescal, the iconic movie set where films like "Tombstone" were shot.
- Updated
"We've still got to get to the fall and iron some things out and we've got to go through some adversity together. But from where we started, I really liked where we ended up."
- Updated
La Estrella Bakery opened their third location in Barrio Hollywood this weekend. The west-side location was once El Rio Bakery, where La Estrella's founders, the Franco family, got their start making Tucson's favorite pan dulce.
- Updated
The second EMT shot in a series of deadly attacks has come forward to release a statement thanking the community for its support.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Some, though, fear wealthy investors looking for Airbnb-style rentals could undermine proposal aimed at increasing Tucson's affordable housing supply.
- Updated
Tucson Police have made an additional arrest in connection with a homicide that left a 30-year-old man dead on July 28.