2 Bedroom Home in Oracle - $3,200

Available to rent starting May 1st, 2022! Located in the newest Robson active adult community - Saddlebrooke Ranch. This is a very popular great sized Dolce model and it is located in the heart of the community. Enjoy the fitness center, swimming pools, golf, pickleball, arts, classes, clubs and more at the Ranch today! Home may be rented for as short as one month from April - Dec or for a minimum of three months during the winter. All utilities included in the rent price. Prices vary by season, please contact property manager for details.

