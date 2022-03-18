 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Oracle - $3,200

2 Bedroom Home in Oracle - $3,200

Available to rent starting May 7th, 2022! This popular Lago model Villa is in Tucson's newest active adult community of Saddlebrooke Ranch. Beautifully furnished, comfortable 2 BDRM, 2 Bath with den/office, a relaxing back patio with mountain views. This villa has it all - just bring your clothes. Enjoy all the amenities the Ranch has to offer including golf, pickleball, state of the art fitness center, resort swimming pools, classes, entertainment and more! Pets considered in this unit. Villa can be rented for as little as one month or several months, and all utilities are included in the rent. Rental rates vary per season, please contact property manager for details.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News