2 Bedroom Home in Oracle - $339,000

Oracle Charm at it's finest! Prepare to fall in love with this adorable Adobe home & property. Nestled in the oak tress with all the privacy and lushness you could ever want! Enter on to the 900 sqft covered porch with views in every direction! Picture bird watching while enjoying a relaxing hot tub! This is a family and friends gathering dream! Come and imagine the possibilities with this one-of-a-kind gem! located off the desirable area of Cody Loop, with hiking trails right outside your door! There is a great barn with storage and room to park your car and toys. Home does need some work & the parcel next door is included with the sale. Home being sold ''as is''. Don't delay this won't last long! What are you waiting for? Start enjoying high mountain living today!Cash Sale only

