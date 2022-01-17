 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Oracle - $559,950

This is a 2034 square foot Cortez (Premier Series) Exterior Design A settled on a .23-acre corner lot. This beautiful home has 2-bedrooms, each with its own bathroom; Powder Room; Great Room; Dining Room; Spacious Den that can easily be converted into a 3rd bedroom); Great Island Kitchen; Master Bedroom includes a generous Walk-In Closet w/42'' X 60'' Shower w/Built-in Seat; 2nd Bedroom has its own bathroom, and Walk-in Closet; Separate Laundry Room; Deep 2-Car Garage w/Golf Cart Garage and Extra Storage; 192 sq. ft. Cover Outdoor Living Area, and 9' to 11' ceilings throughout the home. The Washer/Dryer and Refrigerator come with the home. There are extended warranties that come on the Refrigerator and Dishwasher. There are ceiling fans in the 2-Bedrooms, Great Room, and Den.

