2 Bedroom Home in Oracle - $924,900

You will instantly fall in love with this stunning and highly upgraded Tesoro - Premiere Series Design D with Amazing Pool in SaddleBrooke Ranch! Upon entering this luxuriously furnished custom designed Contemporary home you will see what an unlimited budget can create! Over $250,000 was spent on making this incredible home a true masterpiece! This home includes 2-Bedrooms En Suite; Powder Room, Great Room w/Media Alcove and 16' (4-piece) movable Glass Wall; Dining Room (which was extended an additional 2-feet with 2-additional windows added); Grand Kitchen Island with adjoining Butler's Pantry and Walk-In Pantry; Spacious Den/Office which was extended an additional 5-feet and can easily double as a 3-bedroom; Owner's Entry Valet with Cabinets; Walk-In Coat Closet; Walk Up Dry Bar;

