2 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $1,499,000

Gorgeous contemporary home with expansive mountain views. Beautiful flooring throughout (no carpet) and upgrades galore! Fabulous open kitchen with a massive island, warming drawer, ice maker- perfect for socializing with friends and family. Enjoy the professionally designed landscaping with travertine pavers, custom fire pit, waterfall, built-in barbecue. Enjoy country club living at its finest at beautiful Stone Canyon: world-class golf, tennis, pickleball, pool and spa, fitness facility, a beautiful new clubhouse, and fine dining! Call agent for a personal tour.

