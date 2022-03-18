 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $1,800

Located in the popular community of Boulder Canyon At La Reserve. This 2BD/2BA condo offers spacious living space with an open floor plan. Master suite offers a king size bed and guest bedroom offers 2 XL twin beds that can easily be made into a King size bed! Enjoy the resort-like amenities including a heated pool, spa, fitness center & clubhouse. Fabulous Oro Valley location close to shopping, restaurants, medical facilities, hiking & biking. PLEASE CALL FOR SEASONAL RATES 520-395-7202.

