Looking for a new home project and/or new home site? This 2 bed, 1 bath mobile home w/ desert landscape & cozy front patio is the one! Mountain Views!!!!! The interior boasts a large living room with carpet, abundant natural light, soothing palette, & ceiling fans. Cook your favorite meals in the eat-in kitchen with plenty of wood cabinets. The primary bedroom is equipped with carpet, closets, retro paneling. Second bedroom is spacious & has direct access to the backyard. The backyard offers a lot of plants and decorative stones. You'll surely be mesmerized with the breath taking mountain views. Don't miss this great opportunity! Book your showing today!
2 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $110,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Thank goodness for patio weather. Tucson is the best place during the fall and winter to eat outside, surrounded with striking green palo verdes and views of nearby mountain ranges.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Linda Mendibles was a stalwart survivor on the streets south of Tucson's downtown. That she was killed in the spot where she often slept shocks and puzzles the people who knew her.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: A new center in Tucson will provide health care for seniors along with fitness classes, games and social opportunities.
- Updated
A federal judge on Wednesday rejected attempt by Arizona's attorney general to immediately block President Biden from requiring federal workers and contractors to be vaccinated against COVID.
Here's a daily map of coronavirus cases in Arizona, broken down by county.
- Updated
Outdoor and virtual shopping events, artisan markets and festivals around Tucson, Marana, Oro Valley, Vail and Sahuarita this fall and winter for the 2021 holiday season, now through December.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: When the University of Arizona acquired the troubled for-profit Ashford University last year and rebranded it as the non-profit UA Global Campus, the online school had been on accreditation notice since 2019.
- Updated
As cases in Pima County and across Arizona spike, health experts warn it could get worse before it gets better.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Some of the new discharges into the Santa Cruz may contain low levels of toxic PFAS compounds, but in much lower concentrations than already in groundwater under the river, officials say. Tucson Mayor Regina Romero is "very excited about creating another riparian area on the south side."
- Updated
Federal attorney contends Arizona's attorney general can't sue over what is clearly within President Biden's power to deal with the pandemic: mandating vaccinations for federal employees and contractors.