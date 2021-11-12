 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $110,000

2 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $110,000

Looking for a new home project and/or new home site? This 2 bed, 1 bath mobile home w/ desert landscape & cozy front patio is the one! Mountain Views!!!!! The interior boasts a large living room with carpet, abundant natural light, soothing palette, & ceiling fans. Cook your favorite meals in the eat-in kitchen with plenty of wood cabinets. The primary bedroom is equipped with carpet, closets, retro paneling. Second bedroom is spacious & has direct access to the backyard. The backyard offers a lot of plants and decorative stones. You'll surely be mesmerized with the breath taking mountain views. Don't miss this great opportunity! Book your showing today!

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News