Looking for a new home project and/or new home site? This 2 bed, 1 bath mobile home w/ desert landscape & cozy front patio is the one! Mountain Views!!!!! The interior boasts a large living room with carpet, abundant natural light, soothing palette, & ceiling fans. Cook your favorite meals in the eat-in kitchen with plenty of wood cabinets. The primary bedroom is equipped with carpet, closets, retro paneling. Second bedroom is spacious & has direct access to the backyard. The backyard offers a lot of plants and decorative stones. You'll surely be mesmerized with the breath taking mountain views. Don't miss this great opportunity! Book your showing today!
2 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $110,000
