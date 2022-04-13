 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $2,400

Fully Furnished. Golf course and mountain views from the 2BR+Den, split plan in Sun City Vistoso. Elevated lot to capitalize on the views!. Granite counters and stainless appliances in this open kitchen to family room. 2 way fireplace from family room to breakfast nook. Wonderful brick patio for relaxing while enjoying the views.Beds: Queen/2 twins. In season rate $3800.00 (Dec - April), Off season rate $2400 (May - Nov)

Advocates: Students at risk as UA Global Campus’ problems mount

