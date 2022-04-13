FULLY FURNISHED! Enjoy all the amenities of 45+ Sun City Vistoso! 2 bed/2 bath, this home is nestled in a beautifully landscaped large lot with mountain views! Has everything you need - just bring your suitcase and settle in for some SUN in The Old Pueblo! Beds: 2 queens.PEAK SEASON (Dec-Apr) tenants are given $200/mo. credit toward utilities. COVID-19 restrictions may impact access to community amenities.
2 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $3,100
