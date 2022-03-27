 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $325,000

Amazing opportunity to own this charming 2 bedrooms property in Oro Valley near Linda Vista trail. With gorgeous curb appeal, carport, front patio and beautiful desert landscape. Enjoy the cozy courtyard with water feature. The comfortable living/dining room offers trending palette, tile floors, and skylights. Spacious family room with backyard access is ideal for entertaining. The galley kitchen features granite countertops, white appliances, and a breakfast room. The outstanding main bedroom boasts soft carpet, sitting room with backyard access, ensuite, and multiple large closets. The spacious backyard enjoys beautiful mountain views, manicured landscape, and raised patio. Don't let this opportunity pass you by!

