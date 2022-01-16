 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $345,000

Light & Bright! NEW Carpet & NEW Paint in Sun City Vistoso's active adult community in the highly sought after town of Oro Valley. Check out this rare gem - the spacious Santa Cruz Floorplan featuring 2 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms split floorplan. But the highlight is the mountain view off of the patio. The photos don't do it justice. Come see this home today! Age-restricted Sun City offers fitness center, weights, racquetball court, pool, tennis, pickle ball, library w/computer center. Nearby top-ranked hospital, urgent-care, medical services & Oro Valley Marketplace. A must see!

