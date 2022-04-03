 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $359,000

Welcome to this beautiful bright home in Sun City Oro Valley. In addition to the standard 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom set up of this community this house has a lovely office with build ins and a desk that faces straight into the beautiful backyard. This open spacious yard is surrounded by a well maintained fence and faces directly into an open desert area for resident hiking. Enjoy your view from the fully screened in Arizona Room with beige suntex material to keep you cool outside in the summer. From the living room you have incredible views of Catalina Mountain tops. Enjoy the sunset from the comfort of your couch, watching these incredible mountains turn fabulous colors almost every night! The master bath boasts a remodeled shower with travertine stone that is a must see!

