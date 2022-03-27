 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $365,000

Wonderful updated home in fabulous Sun City Vistoso. Nicely updated, open kitchen to greatroom features granite counter tops, kitchen island with a dining nook. Ceramic tile throughout except bedrooms. Large corner lot. Terrific mountain views. Nicely updated bathrooms. Extended patio. Seller would like to sell furnishings on separate bill of sale. Sun City is a spectacular adult community that offers a pool, spa, recreation center, tennis courts, a racquetball court, gym, various clubs and many wonderful activities. Sun City truly is a lifestyle.

