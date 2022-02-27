 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $375,000

2 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $375,000

  • Updated

VIEWS! Light & Bright! Check out this rare gem - the spacious Santa Cruz Floorplan featuring 2 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms split floorplan. But the highlight is the mountain view off of the patio. The photos don't do it justice. Come see this home today! Original buyer's loss is your gain with Over $21,000 in recent upgrades & repairs: NEW ROOF (Dec 2021)! NEW HVAC Ducting(Feb 2022)! NEW Carpet (Dec 2021)! NEW Paint (Nov 2021) & NEW Attic Insulation (Feb 2022). Sun City Vistoso's active adult community in Oro Valley. Sun City offers fitness center, racquetball court, pool, tennis, pickle ball, library w/computer center. Nearby top-ranked hospital, urgent-care, medical services & Oro Valley Marketplace. A must see!

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tucson's wild swing in water use — a red flag, or a blip?
Subscriber

Tucson's wild swing in water use — a red flag, or a blip?

  • Updated

For Star subscribers: Recent spikes in water usage, during record-setting hot and dry periods, were very rare for conservation-minded Tucsonans — we've  kept overall water use steady for decades despite population growth. The spikes raise questions about future water demand, and supplies, under climate change.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News