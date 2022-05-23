 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $4,000

Beautiful 2bdr/2ba w/Den in Sun City Vistoso!This is a Dell Web age restricted community offers sparkling pool/spa, tennis, recreation center and much more! The home is comfortably outfitted with quality contemporary furnishing. Poured concrete and tile flooring and totally updated kitchen. Fantastic mountain views from backyard which connects with wash for added privacy space from neighbors. Quality outdoor furniture, space heater, grill and table fire place make outdoor entertaining a dream! Expanded basic cable & Wifi included in rental rate. $200/mo. credit for remaining utility costs. BEDS: Queen in Bedroom 1 and Guestroom, full sized futon in den

