Stunning move-in ready, single story Maracay home located in the gated community of Desert Crest at Center Pointe in Rancho Vistoso. The open concept kitchen/great room features Stainless Steel Appliances, 5 Burner Gas Range, LED Under Cabinet Lighting, Upgraded Granite Counter tops, 12' x 8' Center Pull Sliding Glass Door at Great Room. Primary suite has custom Master Bath w/ Tile Shower, separate large soaker tub. The home has security Pre-wire, Two-Tone Interior Paint, Upgraded Tile Flooring-6'' x 36'' random stagger tile, 2'' Faux Wood Blinds, Interior Drywall Flat Arch Soffits, Pre-plumbed for Soft Water Loop w/ Drain AND Gas Line for future BBQ! There is just so much to see in this beautiful home the community! Community offers Pool, Ramadas, Walking Trails and so much more!
2 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $410,000
