 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $499,000

2 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $499,000

No need to look any further, WELCOME HOME! This stunning 2 bedroom + den , 2 bath Townhome is in the very pristine gated community of Ridgeview at Vistoso Trails and has some of the most breathtaking views of the Catalina Mountains. This home is ideal for the top cook in the family as the kitchen offers a 14ft island, custom backsplash and corian countertops, and a 16ft center-opening glass patio slider for an open concept that is great for entertaining! In addition to the split floor plan this home offers a beautiful master suite with walk-in closet, dual vanities and large walk in shower.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News