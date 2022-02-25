No need to look any further, WELCOME HOME! This stunning 2 bedroom + den , 2 bath Townhome is in the very pristine gated community of Ridgeview at Vistoso Trails and has some of the most breathtaking views of the Catalina Mountains. This home is ideal for the top cook in the family as the kitchen offers a 14ft island, custom backsplash and corian countertops, and a 16ft center-opening glass patio slider for an open concept that is great for entertaining! In addition to the split floor plan this home offers a beautiful master suite with walk-in closet, dual vanities and large walk in shower.
2 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $499,000
