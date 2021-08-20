 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $500,000

Seller will accept or counter offers between $500,000-$525,000. This beautiful home is located in the highly sought after Rancho Vistoso neighborhood. With an attractive split bedroom floor plan and an abundance of upgrades such as water softener, rain gutters, carpet with a 25 year warranty. Also boasting a spacious den that can be used as a bedroom, plantation shutters, expansive great room with gourmet kitchen. This corner lot 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage home offers more than a comforting interior living space, you feel just as much peace relaxing on the covered back patio by the outdoor fireplace and power sunshades. With breathtaking mountain views, community pool and spa, all in a gated community.

