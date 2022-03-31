 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $550,000

Elevated Casual Elegance! Beautifully appointed *Two Bedroom + Den/Three Bath Townhome* in gated ''Ridgeview at Vistoso Trails''. Designer inspired interior reflects style and function. Split floor plan! Owner's En Suite with dual vanities, large walk-in closet, shower with glass walls/door, garden soaking tub. Dreamy kitchen with spacious island/breakfast bar, staggered cabinets, granite counters, gas ove/stove, high-end SS appliances, pendant and recessed lighting, walk-in pantry. Handsome wood plank tile and custom ceiling fans throughout. Fabulous 12' sliding glass doors lead to the back patio = Indoor/Outdoor Living and Entertaining. Community area with pool and Pusch Ridge Views! Close to shopping, dining, hiking, biking, golfing. Two car garage. BONUS: Away from road noise!

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tucson man arrested in killing of 2

Tucson man arrested in killing of 2

Zachary Joseph Thomas Naifeh, 24, was jailed on suspicion of two counts of first degree murder in connection to the killing of two people on March 23, police say.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News