 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $570,000

2 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $570,000

A former Mattamy model home in the gated community of Ridgeview @ Vistoso Trails.Hard to find Premium Lot & Upgrades!You enter the gated portico & the detached casita is on the right.Through the courtyard you will find the entry door to the gorgeous foyer w/ designer floor tiles.You will be greeted by the captivating mountain views through the double sliding patio doors.Light fills the great room & flows into the gourmet kitchen & dining area.Tiled backsplash, glass cabinet doors, granite countertops,Bosch microwave &new gas stove are just some of the fine details waiting.The Primary Suite has a large walk-in closet, access to patio, glass enclosed shower, garden tub & dual vanity sinks w/ custom storage.HOA includes Pool, Spa, Firepit, Front Yard Maint, Roof Maint & Exterior Painting!

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News