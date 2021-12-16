 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $572,000

Sensationally Remodeled Single Level 1911 Square Ft Home With 2 Bdrms 2 Bath + 2 Car Garage- on 14850 Square Foot Lot in 45+ Sun City Vistoso! Your New Home has a New Open Concept with Raised Ceilings and Mohawk Flooring + an Additional 211 Sq Ft + 235 Sq Ft 3 Season Patio. Two Living Areas will leave you speechless! Your NEW Alder & Butcher Block Kitchen is appointed with Beautiful Black Stainless Steel Appliances - Convection Oven - Gas Range - Dishwasher And Refrigerator - Black Granite Sink and No Touch Faucet + Recessed Lighting & Pass Thru Window To the 3 Season Patio. Master with New En Suite Includes Plantation Shutters - Dual Granite Vanities and Walk in Closet - ''Walk-in Tub'' Features Massage Jets, Therapy Lights and Sit Down Shower with Remote + New Separate Walk in Shower

