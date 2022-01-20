 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Oro Valley - $599,000

Fantastic gem in Sun City Oro Valley! Large master suite w/ wall of windows and a huge walk-in closet. Unique, open 2186 sq ft floor plan w/custom plantation shutters, wood floors and tile throughout. Updated chef's kitchen boasts DeWils custom cabinetry, composite counters, Viking gas stove & hood plus stainless refrigerator. Large guest suite w/ built in cabinets, Murphy bed and office/den. New roof in 2018, new AC in 2016, and solar system is paid for! 2 car + golf cart garage has new epoxy coating, work bench, and its own evap cooling system. Peaceful backyard has brick paver patio, mature vegetation, citrus, bay, fig trees and rose bushes. Nestled within the Views Golf Club, Sun City has amazing amenities including rec center, lap pool, gym, tennis, pickelball & racquetball courts!

