Sitting at the foot of Picacho Peak this manufactured home with attached arizona room is a must see. Arizona room currently used as a master bedroom measures at 14 x 10 with attached bathroom and private office/craft space which can easily be made into a walk in closet. Second bedroom at the back of the unit. 55+ Community, Stove, refrigerator, washer/dryer hookups in unit. Furniture included in sale-Couch, end table, large dresser and floor lamps.Amenities include: pool, jacuzzi, workout room, Pickle ball, putting green, billiards, horseshoes, bocce ball and lots of beautiful trails on Picacho Peak just steps away. Washer, dryer & drapes do not convey. Seller is licensed agent.
2 Bedroom Home in Picacho - $107,000
