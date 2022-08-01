 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Saddlebrooke - $3,750

COME STAY AND PLAY IN BEAUTIFUL SADDLEBROOKE! THIS LOVELY FURNISHED 2 BEDROOM HOME IS SITUATED IN A QUIET CUL-DE-SAC WITH STUNNING MOUNTAIN VIEWS AND ON THE 9TH HOLE! HAS LARGE GREAT ROOM WITH COZY GAS FIREPLACE, KITCHEN WITH UPGRADED CABINETRY AND SS APPLIANCES, SPACIOUS MASTER SUITE AND DEN. ENJOY THE FULL LENGTH COVERED PATIO AND RELAX BY YOUR OUTDOOR FIREPLACE AND WATCH THE GOLFERS!CALL FOR CURRENT AVAILABILITY AND RATES.

