2 Bedroom Home in Sahuarita - $260,000

Built in 2015, this like new DR Horton home has been well maintained and move in ready! In the kitchen you'll find granite countertops, Frigidaire Stainless appliances including gas range; maple cabinets; reverse osmosis water filter and ceramic tile floors. Freshly painted throughout. The Great Room, den, halls and master bedroom all have wood laminate floors. You'll stay cool all summer with ceiling fans throughout! Recessed lighting, cordless wood blinds, Corian countertops in baths both with showers only. This is a move-in ready house is located in a premier community. Dog parks, tennis, pool, spa, rec center, library, classes, activities, are all part of Rancho Resort living.

