 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Sahuarita - $279,900

Come enjoy the amenities in the 55+ community of Rancho Resort. Low-maintenance, 2bed/2bath home with a 2-car garage. Granite counters in the kitchen with new backsplash, new faucet, and a gas stove. Carpet replaced in 2018. This gated community offers a pool, fitness, pickle ball/tennis, library, clubs, and much more.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News