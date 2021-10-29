 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in San Manuel - $114,000

2 Bedroom Home in San Manuel - $114,000

Take a look at this charming property! Inside you will find a formal living room with abundant natural light, carpet in all the right places, and an eat-in kitchen fully equipped with ample cabinets. Sizable bedrooms include a closet. Spacious backyard boasts a covered patio, convenient storage shed, and endless possibilities to be your paradise. You can even fit a pool! Do not miss this wonderful deal, take a tour today!

Neighborhood group plots change of course for Oro Valley golf links
Neighborhood group plots change of course for Oro Valley golf links

For Star subscribers: An abandoned golf course could soon find new life as a nature preserve, with impressive views of the Catalina Mountains, “phenomenal native vegetation,” petroglyphs, walking trails and wildlife. First, though, community conservationists must raise $1.8 million in two months to buy it. 

