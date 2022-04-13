2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,100

Terrific townhome style duplex! This home features two large bedrooms and two full baths, perfect for small family. It is ceramic tiled throughout. Spacious living room with cable outlet. Gourmet kitchen with refrigerator and range and oak cabinetry. The home features gas heat and air conditioning, with dual pane windows for economy and comfort. The home has an attached carport and a fenced back yard, ideal for approved pets. This private home is available immediately and at this price, it wont last long, so CALL NOW!!