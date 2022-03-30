 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,100

2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,100

2 bedroom 1 bath townhouse. All appliances and washer, and dryer included. Tile throughout main living with carpet in bedrooms. Application $50 per adult, 1 small dog accepted with approval $150 non refundable pet deposit, no cats. Please call Erica Poplin to schedule a showing 520-904-2143

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News