2 bedroom 1 bath townhouse. All appliances and washer, and dryer included. Tile throughout main living with carpet in bedrooms. Application $50 per adult, 1 small dog accepted with approval $150 non refundable pet deposit, no cats. Please call Erica Poplin to schedule a showing 520-904-2143
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,100
