2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,195

Catalina Mountain Views. Generously sized 2 bedrooms and 2 baths Condominium with spacious open floor plan located in the heart of the Catalina Foothills! Wood beam ceiling, laundry Closet (stackable washer & dryer for convenience only), wood burning fireplace and private balcony with Catalina Mountain and pool views. Great location close to shopping, restaurants, hiking and biking. Make sure to visit the courtyard which features a community pool and spa, beautifully maintained grounds, clubhouse and gas BBQ grills

