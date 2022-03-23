 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,200

NICE EAST SIDE 2 BEDROOM CONDO IN A PARK LIKE SETTING COMMUNITY AVAILABLE NOW!HAS SS APPLIANCES, TILE FLOORING DOWNSTAIRS, CARPET UPSTAIRS, LARGE MASTER CLOSET, SLIDER DOORS TO PATIO, CARPORT PARKING AND LAUNDRY ON SITE.COMMUNITY OFFERS 2 POOLS AND LOTS OF GRASSY OPEN SPACE!

