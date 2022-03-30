Modern Updates with Historical Charm.Awesome Location, minutes from the U of A. All custom concrete floors, no carpet to care for. Special retro plaster and painted walls. Big yard and extra off-street parking.Before you decide, you must see this home.Listed and Managed by Northpoint Asset ManagementProperty Manager: Deborah Davis (520)975-8213Please call for more information or to schedule a showing.**Equal Housing Opportunity**
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,595
