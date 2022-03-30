 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,650

Excellent location close to shopping and restaurants. Beautiful house with open Living and Dining room, Master bedroom very spaciusand large walk-in closet, Eat in Kitchen and nice back yard with orange trees. Gated comunity with swimming pool and Jacuzzi. Residents have private acces to adjacent Riverwalk jogging and bike path, walk to shopping thu the south gate.

