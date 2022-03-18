 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,700

2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,700

Cozy 2BD/2BA fully furnished condo located in the beautiful Villas at Sabino Canyon Condominiums. King bed in the master suite, as well as a large walk-in closet and access to the balcony. Guest room offers bunk beds! Kitchen opens to the living/dining space. Enjoy the heated pool and spa. Exercise facility available. Gated community. Located near Sabino Canyon, restaurants, shops and much more! CALL FOR SEASONAL RATES! 520-395-7202

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News