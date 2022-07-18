Ground floor, fully furnished 2bd/2ba condo located in the popular Canyon View at Ventana Canyon Condominiums. Split bedroom floor plan, screened-in private patio, TV's in both bedrooms, King size bed in the master suite. Resort like amenities include 2 heated pools, 2 spas, tennis court, fitness center and access to some of the best hiking trails. SEASONAL RATES APPLY. CALL FOR RATES AND AVAILABILITY 520-395-7202.
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,700
