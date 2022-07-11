This charming 2BR/2BA ground floor Ventana Vista Condo features a split bedroom floor plan, ceramic tile flooring, private patio, open kitchen with mountain views and corian counters, a romantic wood burning fireplace, high ceilings, zoned heating & cooling and designer picked furniture throughout makes this Tucson condo the perfect vacation home. Smart TV with a full cable package and Wi-Fi is included. Resort style HOA amenities include heated pool & spa, tennis court, gated entryway, exercise facility and a spacious clubhouse with library, television and pool table. CALL FOR SEASONAL RATES AND AVAILABILITY! 520-395-7202
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,700
