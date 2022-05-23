This FULLY FURNISHED 2nd level 2 bed/1 bath condo snuggled in the desirable community of The Greens is just what you need to enjoy all that Tucson Winters have to offer. On golf course with spacious private patio overlooking green space - makes for quiet mornings to enjoy your coffee outside. Well maintained interiors and well appointed - the perfect place to stay for the season or long term! BEDS: Cable & Wifi included in rental rate during season (Dec-Apr) and tenant is given $200 monthly credit toward utilities. Seasonal rate is $3,200.00. All offers presented.
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,700
