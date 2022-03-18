 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,800

2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,800

CALL FOR SEASONAL RATES AND AVAILABILITY! Located in the ideal community of Pinnacle Canyon Condominiums! Nicely Updated fully furnished 2 BED, 2 BATH w/ New Cabinets and Counters, Mosaic tile, Canned Lighting, Stainless steel Appliances, 20 Ceramic tile and Carpeting, Ceiling Fans in all rooms. Washer/Dryer included! One of the nicest Units in the Complex w/ amazing mountain views. Resort like amenities included heated pool, spa and fitness center. Gated community. Close to Sabino Canyon, grocery store, shops, restaurants and much more.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News