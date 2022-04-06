Private ground floor condo overlooking natural desert / mountain views in the gated Northern Tucson community of The Villas At Sabino Canyon. This spacious recently renovated property is fully furnished & features luxury vinyl flooring, covered Northeast facing patio, split bedroom layout, primary suite with roomy walk-in closet and custom walk-in shower, kitchen comes with stainless steel appliances and quartz counter, numerous ceiling fans, washer / dryer included, carpeting in both bedrooms and a convenient location near shopping, restaurants, world-class golf courses and Sabino Canyon Park. The Villas At Sabino Canyon include a heated pool & spa, exercise facility, gated entryway, bbq grills and grassy park-like grounds. CALL FOR SEASONAL RATES & AVAILABILITY 520-395-7202
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,800
