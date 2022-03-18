 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,800

Located in one of the most popular condominium communities! Located right next to upscale shopping, dining and much more. An easy drive to the University of Arizona and downtown Tucson! This furnished ground floor 2BD/2BA condo offers granite countertops, ss appliances, walk-in closets, tile flooring in living areas and carpet in bedrooms. (Fireplace is not for use.) Call for seasonal rates! 520-395-7202

