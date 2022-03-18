 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,800

CALL FOR SEASONAL RATES AND AVAILABILITY. Private second floor Tucson vacation rental in the popular gated resort community of Ventana Vista. This recently remodeled furnished condominium features 3 flat screen televisions, cable & internet included, two patios, mountain views, high wood beamed ceiling, split bedrooms, zoned heating & cooling, ceramic tile flooring, open kitchen, romantic fireplace and a convenient Northern Tucson location near shopping, restaurants, golf and just South of Sabino Canyon Park. The Ventana Vista Condos sit on roughly 20 acres and include heated pool & 2 spas, lighted tennis court, fitness room, enormous clubhouse, bbq grills and professional landscaping.

